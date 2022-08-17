Aqib Talib’s Lawyer Denies Ex-NFL Star Started Deadly Youth Football Brawl That Led To Brother’s Murder Charge

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A new video has surfaced from the shooting death of a youth football coach in North Texas last weekend.

The video, which was obtained by WFAA, shows coach Mike Hickmon retreating while fighting off a group of men with the down marker.

Hickmon was later shot and killed by Yaqub Talib, the brother of former NFL player Aqib Talib.

According to reports, the coaches from each team got into a heated dispute over the referees. When the altercation turned physical, Yaqub Talib pulled out his gun and shot Hickman.

“The altercation became physical, leading to the suspect pulling out a firearm and shooting Mr. Hickmon multiple times,” the Lancaster Police Department said in a statement to CNN. “After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle, taking the firearm with him.”

Yaqub Talib turned himself in on Monday at the Dallas County Jail and has been charged with murder. Police are still investigating if more charges will be filled.

According to WFAA, multiple witnesses claim Aqib Talib was the one who started the brawl after a dispute with the referees.

Heith Mays, one of the coaches on the scene, told WFAA that he believes Aqib Talib threw the first punch.

”He ran across the field and ran over on our sideline and got in the ref’s face,” Mays told WFAA. “He threw the first punch, and you see Mike trying to defend himself.”

Talib’s lawyer alleges that the claims are not true.

“That story is inaccurate,” said Perez in an interview with The Blaze. “You need to talk with all of the witnesses, not just the opposing coaches. I will be more than happy to make a statement at the end of the week when we’ve conducted a full investigation.”

Perez also said in a statement that his client was devastated by the incident.

“[Talib] was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

Graphic video from the shooting, including the contentious moments leading up to it as a coaching staff is shown facing off with referees, was posted to social media on Sunday. The footage should be viewed with discretion.

