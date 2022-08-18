According to NBC4i, a Republican state senator in Ohio wants to ramp up gun restrictions, diverging from the GOP supermajority that has rallied around legislation expanding firearm access in the state.
Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls), a moderate Republican who launched an unsuccessful bid for governor this year, proposed a five-point “commonsense” [sic] plan Thursday to curb gun violence — including giving courts the power to seize guns from those deemed dangerous and making it harder for those between the ages of 18 and 21 to buy a firearm, his office said in a news release.
“We must change the conversation on public safety in Ohio. Citizens are dying here and across our country, and far too many families are enduring unimaginable pain,” Dolan said in the release.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- One Of The Cops Who Killed Jamarion Robinson Is Still On The Job Despite Murder Indictment
- Celebrate Black Music Month With Newstalk Cleveland!
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- Marvin Sapp Shares His Turning Point From Drugs To The Church In His ‘Never Would Have Made It’ Biopic
- Ohio Republican backs ‘commonsense’ gun control proposal
- Lizzo Shows Off Her Curvy Waist In Yitty’s New Knit Slip Flare Leg Jumpsuit
- NeNe Leakes Shares Her Brazilian Butt Lift Journey On Instagram
- Six Years After A Harris County Constable Killed Ashtian Barnes, His Family Fights For Justice
- A Couple Had Sex on the Cedar Point Ferris Wheel and Was Arrested
- Aqib Talib’s Lawyer Denies Ex-NFL Star Started Deadly Youth Football Brawl That Led To Brother’s Murder Charge
- What’s Trending: Parents Are Concerned With Sending Their Children To School This Year [WATCH]
- Gary’s Tea: Idris Elba’s Daughter Stopped Talking To Him…Here’s Why [WATCH]
- Kansas City Pastor Carlton Funderburke Apologizes For Video Of Him Mocking ‘Broke’ Congregation
Ohio Republican backs ‘commonsense’ gun control proposal was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com