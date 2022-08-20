Dwyane Wade, LeBron James To Capture Journey Of 2008 Olympic Basketball Team In Netflix Documentary

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

NBA luminaries LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are teaming up for a film project that sits at the intersection of sports and storytelling. According to Variety, the former teammates are producing a documentary that gives a lens into the experiences of the 2008 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball team.

The film, dubbed “The Redeem Team,” will chronicle the road to winning gold at the Beijing Olympics 14 years ago. Four years before the victorious feat, the squad took home the bronze medal in Athens, a sobering diversion from consecutively winning gold at the three previous Olympic games. The film will capture the essence of redemption and resilience and illustrate the power of reinvention. It will encompass rare footage and interviews from Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, James, Wade and others who were instrumental in building the team.

The roster of executive producers includes Wade, James, Maverick Carter, Philip Byron, and Jamal Henderson. Diego Hurtado De Mendoza and Greg Groggel. The film, created by the Olympic Channel, the Kennedy/Marshall Company and Mandalay Sports Media in partnership with Uninterrupted, 59th and Prairie Entertainment and NBA Entertainment & USA Basketball, will make its Netflix debut on Oct. 7.

James has continually used his Uninterrupted imprint to amplify unsung stories in the realm of sports. Last year, he announced he was teaming up with rapper Drake to create a documentary titled “Black Ice” that will examine the history of racism within hockey and document the harrowing experiences Black players have endured.

Wade says he’s excited to bring this poignant sports story to the forefront.

“In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all stars, friends and future teammates,” he shared in a statement, according to Variety. “Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball! I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team—The Redeem Team!”

SEE ALSO:

LeBron James And Drake To Capture Stories Of Unsung Black Hockey Pioneers In New Documentary

LeBron James To Executive Produce Black Wall Street Documentary

The post Dwyane Wade, LeBron James To Capture Journey Of 2008 Olympic Basketball Team In Netflix Documentary appeared first on NewsOne.

Dwyane Wade, LeBron James To Capture Journey Of 2008 Olympic Basketball Team In Netflix Documentary was originally published on newsone.com