Serena Williams Teams Up With Cash App To Underscore The Importance Of Money Management

Tennis legend and venture capitalist Serena Williams has made power moves in the realm of business. Through one of her latest partnerships, she’s dispensing knowledge about the importance of financial wellness. According to People, Williams has teamed up with Cash App for a new campaign.

The mobile payment service has unveiled a project dubbed “That’s Money,” which features ads—starring Williams, rapper Kendrick Lamar and investor Ray Dalio—that illustrate the many uses of the platform. Williams says the partnership is an extension of her overarching mission to shed light on the importance of financial independence and money management.

“I am a huge proponent of financial independence and education, and accessibility,” Williams shared in a statement, according to the new outlet. “I want to use my platform to raise awareness around the opportunities money management tools like Cash App have to offer, so working together was a no-brainer. Cash App’s new brand campaign highlights just one of Cash App’s features I love to use, and I hope this will show audiences that they can also financially interact with friends and family in a seamless way.”

Resources that empower individuals to take control of their financial narratives are needed. According to a report released by the Milken Institute, 57 percent of adults in the United States are financially literate. Further research revealed that 31 percent of parents never discuss finances with their children.

Athletes are using their platforms to ensure financial education is accessible. Earlier this year, NBA star LeBron James joined forces with Crypto.com for the creation of a blockchain technology-centered program for children that explored the different facets of digital currency.

“Blockchain technology is revolutionizing our economy, sports and entertainment, the art world, and how we engage with one another,” said James. “I want to ensure that communities like the one I come from are not left behind.”

The post Serena Williams Teams Up With Cash App To Underscore The Importance Of Money Management appeared first on NewsOne.

Serena Williams Teams Up With Cash App To Underscore The Importance Of Money Management was originally published on newsone.com