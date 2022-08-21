CLOSE
According to NBC4i, an E. coli outbreak sickening people in Ohio may have something to do with an ingredient at a fast food chain.
Ohio has seen 19 people infected with E. coli O157 at the last update on Aug. 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. In total, 37 people have confirmed infections and nine of them have been hospitalized. Three developed kidney failure from the bacteria, but no one has died.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- One Of The Cops Who Killed Jamarion Robinson Is Still On The Job Despite Murder Indictment
- Celebrate Black Music Month With Newstalk Cleveland!
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- Goldman Sachs Donates $500K To Youth Financial Literacy Initiative
- Wendy’s linked to Ohio E. coli outbreak
- Serena Williams Teams Up With Cash App To Underscore The Importance Of Money Management
- The Legacy Of Trailblazer Elizabeth Freeman To Be Memorialized With Massachusetts Statue
- Rapper Rick Ross Teams Up With Foot Locker To Empower Youth In Miami Gardens
- Dwyane Wade, LeBron James To Capture Journey Of 2008 Olympic Basketball Team In Netflix Documentary
- Gabrielle Union Enjoys Her Baecation With Hubby Dwyane Wade
- Black-Owned Portland Barbershop Added To The National Register Of Historic Places
- Report: Quando Rondo Allegedly Shot In Georgia
- Netroots Nation Attendees Protest Facebook And Meta’s Presence At Progressive Conference
Wendy’s linked to Ohio E. coli outbreak was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com