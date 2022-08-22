According to NBC4i, a statewide human trafficking stings by multiple law enforcement agencies over the weekend found exploited teenagers in Columbus, and saw 56 people across Ohio arrested.
Called Operation Time’s Up, it happens annually as investigators look for people trying to buy sex from both adults and minors, Attorney General Dave Yost said. Agents in the sting also investigated massage parlors in Cleveland for illicit activity, and got the U.S. Marshals Service involved in a statewide search for missing children.
Specifically in Columbus, agents with the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force handled a sting operation at a hotel, according to local police.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- One Of The Cops Who Killed Jamarion Robinson Is Still On The Job Despite Murder Indictment
- Celebrate Black Music Month With Newstalk Cleveland!
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- Human Trafficing Sting Rescues Teen Escorts
- Trending Topics: What’s That One Meal You Could Eat Every Day For The Rest Of Your Life?!
- Dr. Collier Explains Biden Administration Plans to Offer Updated Booster Shots in September
- Black Engineers Work To Revolutionize Pulse Oximeters For Patients Of Color
- Chloe X Halle Open Up About Their Individuality, Music And Love Life For ESSENCE
- Junie Proves That Modeling Is Her Birthright In An Essentials Fear Of God Campaign
- Herschel Walker Turns Down Debating Warnock Because Of Sunday Night Football—Even Though The Debate Is On A Thursday
- Kimora Lee Simmons Defends Her Daughter Aoki’s Decision To Pursue Modeling
- Remy Ma Oozes Retro Vibes In FUBU Overalls At A 90s Themed Birthday Party
- Dennis Rodman’s Russia Trip Will Likely ‘Hinder’ Brittney Griner Release Negotiations, Biden Admin Says
Human Trafficing Sting Rescues Teen Escorts was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com