15-Year-Old Cleveland Teen Charged With Murder

A 15-year-old teenager in Cleveland has been charged with murder. The victim was just 14 years old.
The incident happened just after midnight on Tuesday morning at an apartment in the 2900 block of Archwood Avenue.
The 14-year-old, identified as Davionna Wright, died after being shot in the head, authorities say.
A preliminary investigation suggests the two were arguing before the boy shot her.
