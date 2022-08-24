LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

A 15-year-old teenager in Cleveland has been charged with murder. The victim was just 14 years old.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

VIA | FOX 8

The incident happened just after midnight on Tuesday morning at an apartment in the 2900 block of Archwood Avenue.

The 14-year-old, identified as Davionna Wright, died after being shot in the head, authorities say.

A preliminary investigation suggests the two were arguing before the boy shot her.

Finish this story [here]

The Latest:

One Of The Cops Who Killed Jamarion Robinson Is Still On The Job Despite Murder Indictment

Celebrate Black Music Month With Newstalk Cleveland!

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!

15-Year-Old Cleveland Teen Charged With Murder

TikTok’s Boyfriend Haul Trend Draws Criticism For Making Slave Auction References

Dr. MJ Collier: Getting Through A Toothache [LISTEN]

The Mindset Of An Entrepreneur: How This Black Man Achieved Financial Freedom Before 40

Commentary: Complaining About Trees Herschel Walker Shows He’s Not Ready For Prime Time

President Biden Expected To Announce $10k Student Debt Relief, But NAACP Says It’s Not Enough

Nikole Hannah-Jones Is Teaching ‘1619’ Seminar At Howard University This Fall

‘No Crime’: Prosecutors Clear Atlanta Cop Who Shot Rayshard Brooks In The Back

Toxic Social Media Star Andrew Tate Banned From Facebook, TikTok, Instagram And YouTube

Fenty Beauty And MSCHF Collaborate On Condiment Lip Gloss ‘Ketchup Or Makeup?’

15-Year-Old Cleveland Teen Charged With Murder was originally published on wzakcleveland.com