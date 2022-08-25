Car Crashes into Someone’s Basement on Glendale Avenue [Video]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Early this morning (Thursday, August 25) a vehicle slammed into a house, crashing through to the basement of a home near Glendale Avenue in Cleveland.

The driver had to be cut from the wreckage. There is no word on the driver’s condition or what caused the crash.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. near Glendale Avenue and E. 146th Street.

