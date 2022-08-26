Here’s Why The Former Mayor of Woodmere Was Just Sentenced to Prison

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

52-year-old Charles Smith Jr, the former mayor of Northeast Ohio town Woodmere, has just been sentenced to 33 months in prison. Smith was convicted for felony identity theft with a connection to the dark web.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio, Smith “purchased more than 600 stolen debit and credit card accounts from the dark web, affecting victims in 25 states.”

It happened after Smith left office and had begun driving a delivery truck for Amazon.

They say he used “device making equipment” and a “reader encoder/writer program” to make reproduced credit cards with over 100 of the stolen accounts.

