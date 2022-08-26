CLOSE
Big Boss Vette stepped into the Z1079 media room just before her performance at Summer Jam Presented by Remy Martin! Check out where she revealed something she knew about her viral song “Snatched” before anyone else and more.
Big Boss Vette Reveals This About Her Viral Song was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com