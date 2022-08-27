Saucy Santana Drips in Over 300K in Jewelry Plus a Birkin

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Saucy Santana gave material gworl energy in the Z1079 Summer Jam media room Presented by Remy Martin! Saucy said he was giving a “little light drip” wearing over 300K in jewelry, Rick Owen clothes, and carrying a Birkin…. damn! Check out what he had to say about Cle fam and more!

