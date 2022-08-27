LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Glorilla stepped into the Z1079 Summer Jam media room Presented by Remy Martin with Heaven! She gave us the exclusive on what to expect from her upcoming album…. it’s more than twerking at the red light

Glorilla Tells Us What She Turns Up to In the Car was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com