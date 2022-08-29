Gary’s Tea: Lizzo May File Lawsuit Against Comedian Who Said She Looks Like The ‘Poop Emoji’ [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to Gary’s Tea, Lizzo is hitting her trolls with a lawsuit. Comedian Aries Spears made some very negative comments about the pop star on the Art of Dialogue podcast. His fat shaming went as far as to say that she looks like a plate of mashed potatoes and she looks like the poop emoji.

In good news, Colin Kaepernick welcomed his first child.

