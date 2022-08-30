LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Maybe they should bring back Scruff McGruff. A drug bust in Lorain has led to a police seizure of over $300,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl.

This story was initially reported by FOX 8.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

VIA | FOX 8

The Lorain County SWAT Team served a search warrant at the West 18th Street home, based on a tip to the county’s drug task force about “a large amount” of various drugs there.

Inside, officers found drugs with a “conservative” value of more than $300,000, guns and cash:

5,000 grams of suspected cocaine

2,000 grams of suspected fentanyl

7 pounds of suspected marijuana

9.4 pounds of suspected marijuana edibles

More than 1,163 grams of suspected Percocet opioid pills

Four handguns and a shotgun

More than $13,300

Finish this story [here]

The Latest:

Celebrate Black Music Month With Newstalk Cleveland!

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!

Front Page News: Black Pastor Wrongfully Arrested For Watering Neighbor’s Flowers [WATCH]

Gary’s Tea: Is 64-Year-Old Madonna Wrong For Dating A Guy 40 Years Younger?! [WATCH]

East Cleveland Chief of Police Charged With Grand Theft and More

Drug Bust in Lorain, Cops Grab $300K in Cocaine and Fentanyl

New Pew Research Report Examines Black American Opinions On Racism And Social Change

Hanifa Designer Accuses Well Known Fast Fashion Brand Of Stealing Her Design

Megan Thee Stallion Serves High-Fashion Goth On The Cover Of ‘New York’ Magazine

Mexican American Karen Caught On Video Attacking Indian Women Could Face Hate Crime Charge

Serena Williams Is Ready To Explore Her Greatness As A Mother After Her Historic Tennis Career

Why Was Paris Dennard Fired? RNC Offers Few Details

Drug Bust in Lorain, Cops Grab $300K in Cocaine and Fentanyl was originally published on wzakcleveland.com