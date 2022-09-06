A Wolf Escaped It’s Habitat at the Cleveland Zoo. For Real.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It looks like us humans weren’t the only ones looking to get away for the holiday weekend.

A wolf escaped its enclosure at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, forcing staff to direct visitors indoors while they tracked it down.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

VIA | FOX 8

“We were making our way down to the giraffes and all of a sudden, my husband saw this wolf run right by us. We thought maybe it was a coyote,” said guest Kelly Reisinger.

The zoo said no guests or employees were harmed.

The zoo is home to several Mexican gray wolves, which can weigh up to 90 pounds.

