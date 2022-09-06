LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

It was a horrible holiday weekend in East Cleveland.

Ten people were shot, and one person was killed, outside the Just Us Lounge, around 3 am Monday morning.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

VIA | FOX 8

A party that was supposed to be a reunion celebration for alumni of Shaw High School ended in a mass shooting outside an East Cleveland bar early Monday morning.

Police say one person was killed and 10 others were wounded in the hail of bullets.

“It’s a shame that today we can’t go out and have a good time, celebrate and, you know, come home alive without being hurt,” said East Cleveland resident Anthony McKenzie.

Finish this story [here]

The Latest:

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!

New Video Footage Highlights Alleged Election Systems Breach In Rural Georgia

Columbus Cop Who Killed Donovan Lewis ‘Had To Use Lethal Force’ Out Of Fear, Lawyer Says

Counselor Yunetta Spring Talks Resources For Suicide Awareness Month & Self-Care September [WATCH]

Highly contagious bird flu found in 2 Ohio counties

Hot Spot: Comedians React To Aries Spears & Tiffany Haddish Sexual Child Abuse Allegations & Skit

White Supremacists Target Black Residents After Confederate Monument Removed, NC Mayor Says

Tennis ‘Karen’ Margaret Court Is Big Mad Serena Williams Won’t Call Her The GOAT

Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Emmy Award For His Final Performance In Animated Marvel Series ‘What If…?’

Cardi B’s and Her Family Celebrate Wave’s Birthday In Matching Custom Denim Outfits

Black Food Summit Will Celebrate The Past, Present & Future Of Black Cuisine At The Museum Of The African Diaspora

East Cleveland: 10 Shot, 1 Killed, Outside Shaw Alum Reunion was originally published on wzakcleveland.com