LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

This year’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The 12-minute performance in Los Angeles earlier this year pays homage to the culture of L.A. and Dr. Dre’s long careers. Performances from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige. This is the first time a Super Bowl performance has won an award and hip-hop was acknowledged in the category.

According to Hollywood Reporter, “the winners for the show were executive producers Shawn Carter, Desiree Perez and Jesse Collins; co-executive producers Dionne Harmon and Dave Meyers; supervising producer Aaron B. Cooke; and performers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent.”

See the full list of winners here.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE: Snoop Dogg Says JAY-Z Threatened To End NFL Partnership If Super Bowl Halftime Show Didn’t Happen

SEE: Of Course Fox News Takes Issue With Eminem Taking A Knee At The Super Bowl

SEE: Hot Spot: Did Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem & Kendrick Lamar Have The Greatest Super Bowl Performance Ever?

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Super Bowl Halftime Show Wins Emmy For First Time For Outstanding Variety Special was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com