Black Food Summit Will Celebrate The Past, Present & Future Of Black Cuisine At The Museum Of The African Diaspora

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Black chefs from around the world will come together to showcase dishes from across the African diaspora during the two-day Black Food Summit event in San Francisco. The jam-packed conference will take place at the Museum of the African Diaspora from September 9 to September 10.

Inspired by his latest cookbook Black Food: Stories, Art, and Recipes from Across the African Diaspora, MoAD’s Chef-in-Residence, Bryant Terry hopes to take visitors on a historical journey through the past, present, and future of Black food. The expansive cookbook pays tribute to the joy and legacy of Black culture and cuisine through original poetry, essays, and recipes like Yewande Komolafe’s Crispy Cassava Skille and Suzanne Barr’s Jerk Chicken Ramen.

What can attendees expect?

Many of the book’s contributors will be at the summit on Friday, conducting a series of panels, workshops, and parties centered on Black food and history. Dr. Gail P. Myers, a well-known sustainable food activist in San Francisco will give the keynote speech. Terry’s collaborators from Penguin Random House are also set to speak at the event.

On Saturday, attendees will gather at the TomKat Ranch in Pescadero, just outside of San Francisco, for a day of self-care and leisure. The day will be filled with fun activities that include experiential learning, hiking, breathwork, and contemplative writing. The event will end with a community supper made by some of the Bay Area’s most talented Black chefs and a performance from the Oakland-based Kev Choice Ensemble will follow.

Terry’s inspiration for the cookbook and the Black Food Summit grew out of the “collective wake-up call” the Black community received in 2020 after a brutal summer of police brutality incidents and the global cry for justice bolstered by protests steered by the Black Lives Matter movement.

“In that historical moment, we learned about a lot of racism within food media and specifically some legacy food media publications,” Terry told the San Francisco Standard. “So I wanted to create a book that gave voice to Black creatives to tell their stories about their connections with food.”

He added:

“Especially for Black people and other communities who’ve primarily been valued for their labor, I just think having space to chill and eat and celebrate is a politically active effort.”

SEE ALSO:

‘Racialized’ Paramedics Injected Handcuffed Black Woman With Drugs Like Elijah McClain, Lawsuit Claims

Boss Moves: Mogul Kevin Hart To Open Plant-Based Eateries In Los Angeles

The post Black Food Summit Will Celebrate The Past, Present & Future Of Black Cuisine At The Museum Of The African Diaspora appeared first on NewsOne.

Black Food Summit Will Celebrate The Past, Present & Future Of Black Cuisine At The Museum Of The African Diaspora was originally published on newsone.com