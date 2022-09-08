LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Fox Atlanta reported a shooting that happened between coworkers at Kandi’s Blaze Steak & Seafood restaurant.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Officials report that the shooting happened on the 3700 block of Cascade Road in South Fulton between two coworkers who got into a fight that led to the shooting. One employee was shot in the arm and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooter fled the scene before police arrived.

The restaurant is owned by “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her husband, Todd Tucker named after their daughter Blaze Tucker.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SEE: EXCLUSIVE: Kandi Drops Exclusive Tea On RHOA Reunion & Tiny Shares The Key To A Lasting Marriage

SEE: Kandi Is Not Here For Fans Body Shaming Daughter Riley Burruss

SEE: Kandi Says She Thinks Martell Holt Is Dating Shereé Whitfield For Publicity

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Employee Shoots Co-Worker At Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker’s Restaurant In Atlanta was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com