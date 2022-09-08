Trending Topics: Are You Kicking Your Kids Out Of The House At A Certain Age? [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A woman on Tik Tok is trending after presenting her son eviction papers wrapped in a Nike box on his 18th Birthday. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show is discussing kicking your kids out at 18 and living with your adult kids. Most of the show agrees that it all depends on the maturity of when kids should move out. They also agree that the attitude depends on if they can come back home or not.

So, do you feel like it’s wrong to kick your kids out of the house, or is it setting them up for failure? And have you let yours move back in with you? Check out What’s Trending below.

