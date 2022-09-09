Trending Topics: Should Socializing With Co-Workers Be Required On The Job? [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A woman on TikTok says she has resigned from her job after being given an ultimatum by her boss to socialize more. She was responding to a post from a corporate America job recruiter. We discuss work culture, making friends at work, and socializing in the workplace.

What are your thoughts on socializing at work and whether that it’s a requirement?

