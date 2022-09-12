East Cleveland Police Chief In Court Today for Grand Theft

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Crime doesn’t pay. It seems like police officers would know that.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

VIA | FOX 8

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner will appear in court Monday morning to be arraigned on several charges including, grand theft and theft in office.

According to the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court docket, Gardner was indicted last month.

Details of the charges have not been released. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office declined to comment, saying the investigation is ongoing.

