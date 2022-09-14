Abortion in Ohio: Judge temporarily halts 6-week ban

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, abortions in Ohio are legal again through 20 weeks of gestation, at least for now.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins, a Democrat, penned the ruling Wednesday, which creates a temporary block for two weeks against S.B. 23, also known as Ohio’s heartbeat bill. He was responding to a motion for a temporary restraining order filed by five companies, which run abortion clinics in Columbus and other parts of the state.

In making his decision, Jenkins referenced two cases where female cancer patients were denied chemotherapy until they terminated their pregnancies, but could not get abortions in Ohio because of the law.

