Wife of Former Cavs Great, Jennifer Ilgauskas, Passed Away

Our condolences go out to Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas and his entire family, as his wife Jennifer has passed away. She was 50.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

VIA | FOX 8

Her obituary with Lakewood’s Zeis-McGreevy funeral home recalled her love of family and giving back to the community.

“Many individuals were touched by her acts of kindness, but few knew the far-reaching extent of her charitable work,” the obituary said. “She was a wonderful, giving and intimate friend to so many.”

Zydrunas played in the NBA for 13 years. He spent 12 of them with the Cavaliers.

