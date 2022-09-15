HomeNews

Maple Heights Man Prevents Child Abduction in Wickliffe

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Police car - fast moving with bright flashing lights

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

The world needs more people like Antwain Kellom. He’s a real hero!

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

While working as a delivery driver for State Courier Systems in Wickliffe, Ohio, Kellom noticed something wrong and didn’t hesitate to act. Because of his actions, an 11-year-old girl was able to return to her family.

We’ve all heard the old saying. It takes a village to raise a child.

While working his route earlier this week, Kellom was able to intervene on an attempted kidnapping. The gross act occurred right here in Northeast Ohio.

VIA | FOX 8

Kellom said the girl was at the corner of Clayton and Lloyd (in Wickliffe) when a man pulled up to her and stopped.

“When he approached her and she didn’t get in and I saw her shaking her head, I knew something wasn’t right,” said Kellom.

Without a second thought, Kellom put the truck in park and ran to get her.

Finish this story [here]

Again, thank you Antwain Kellom!

The Latest:

Maple Heights Man Prevents Child Abduction in Wickliffe  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Close