According to NBC4i, Two adults have arrest warrants and another is in custody after the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office found a 3-year-old in a cage and a 2-year-old holding a drug pipe Sunday during a search of a house, per the sheriff’s office.
HCSO says they conducted a search warrant at a residence on Bear Run Road pertaining to an investigation into sexual assault.
When authorities arrived at the home, they found a 3-year-old locked in a cage that was secured with zip ties and contained bugs inside. A 2-year-old was then seen walking inside the house holding a meth pipe, per the sheriff’s office.
Both children were taken into emergency custody as HCSO says two adults left the residence due to their involvement in the sexual assault investigation while a woman was detained.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- September is Ohio Sickle Cell Awareness Month
- Toya Johnson Celebrates Her Upcoming Wedding With A Beautiful Bridal Shower
- Ohio child takes backpack of drugs to school, dad flees the state
- No Other State Has Banned As Many Books As Texas Over The Last Year, Report Shows
- OHIO: Two wanted after child found in cage
- Hot Spot: There Are Mixed Reviews On Viola Davis In ‘The Woman King’ & John Boyega Only Dating Black
- Front Page News: Will President Joe Biden Run For President In 2024?! [WATCH]
- EXCLUSIVE: Tyler Perry Gives Insight Of Why ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Is Coming To Netflix Now Even Though He Wrote It 27 Years Ago [WATCH]
- Cleveland Heights Man Gets Three Years in Prison For Scamming
- The FBI Was Spying On Slain Ferguson Activist Darren Seals When He Was Killed, Mostly Redacted File Shows
OHIO: Two wanted after child found in cage was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com