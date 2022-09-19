Toya Johnson Celebrates Her Upcoming Wedding With A Beautiful Bridal Shower

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Toya Johnson threw a bridal shower party in honor of her upcoming wedding ceremony over the weekend. The beautiful media personality is gearing up to jump the broom with Robert “Red” Rushing on Oct. 15.

During the fun event, a star-studded list of attendees joined the NY times bestselling author to celebrate her big wedding day. A recap video posted by the gossip site Freddy O on Instagram captured Monica, Kandi Burruss, and a slew of celebs partying up with Toya at the cute soiree. Mrs. Rushing looked absolutely beautiful, too!

The 38-year-old actress wore a head-turning white feathered mini-dress for the occasion. Toya paired the look with stunning diamond-encrusted heels that wrapped around her ankles. The star jazzed the ensemble up with long diamond statement earrings and a sleek flowing ponytail.

In the comment section, fans showered Toya with congratulations and well wishes. “Amazing!!! You can see the genuine happiness here. She deserves it,” wrote one fan. While another user wrote, “Congrats Toya. Wishing you and yours abundance of happiness.” Toya hasn’t posted any pics or videos from the bridal shower on her personal Instagram account as of yet, but judging by the video, everyone looked like they had a blast at the jammed-pack event.

In April, Toya and Rushing announced their wedding via Instagram with stunning engagement photos. The bustling beauty donned a light pink embellished gown that trailed down to the floor, creating a pool at her feet. The lucky lady stood in front of her hubby Rushing, who looked dapper in a tailored suit. #rushingdowntheaisle “Oct.15. 22#rushingdowntheaisle suit,” Toya wrote in the caption.

Toya Johnson and Robert’s love story The couple’s wedding comes nearly two years after Rushing proposed to the Louisiana native during a romantic outing. After a beautiful helicopter ride, the entrepreneur asked for Toya’s hand in marriage. After the couple touched down, the star returned to the landing to find the words “Toya will you marry me?” written smack dab in the middle of the helicopter base, and of course, she said, “Yes!” Adorable, right? Rushing and Toya have been dating since 2017, and the couple shares a young daughter named Reign Ryan Rushing together. Toya also shares a daughter—Reginae Carter—with rapper Lil’ Wayne. She was previously married to producer Memphitz, but the former couple divorced in 2016. It looks like the third time’s a charm! Congrats to Toya Johnson!

