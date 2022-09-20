Abortion in Ohio: Judge extends temporary halt of 6-week ban

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, An Ohio judge is extending his temporary halt of the state’s six-week abortion ban, according to a group involved in the case.

At a status conference Monday, Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins said he is extending the temporary restraining order against Ohio’s heartbeat bill until at least Oct. 12, a spokesperson from the ACLU of Ohio told NBC4. Jenkins will determine whether to issue a preliminary injunction against the six-week ban on Friday, Oct. 7.

In a ruling last Wednesday, Jenkins issued a temporary 14-day restraining order against Ohio’s six-week abortion ban, effectively making abortions legal against up to 20 weeks of gestation.

