Severe Weather Risk in Northeast Ohio: Damaging Winds With Heavy Rain

Today (Wednesday, September 21), weather reports are calling for some potentially damaging weather. With temperatures possibly climbing into the low 90s, widespread storms with extremely high winds could develop.

Timing threat for rain and storms looks to be 3 pm-9 pm west to east. The SPC has a Slight Risk for a few severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Damaging winds will be the main threat and locally heavy rainfall with a few of these storms, but some hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Downpours could lead to some flooding issues.

It’s important to take proper precautions before severe weather occurs. Secure outdoor items around the house that could be picked up in strong winds. Be mindful of parking under trees, as dead or rotting branches could easily be knocked to the ground. Communicate to family members who may be traveling or that live alone.

