Ex-Steeler Set to Retire as Member of the Cleveland Browns

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

It’s not often that a football player gets drafted by the Cleveland Browns, goes to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, then ends up back in brown and orange. But that’s exactly what’s happening for former Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden.

Haden, who was drafted by the Browns in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, will sign a one-day contract with Cleveland in order to retire as a member of the team that brought him into the NFL.

After playing seven years for the Browns, Haden signed with the Steelers. He played there for five years.

The timing is wild, with the Browns and Steelers set to play tomorrow night. It doesn’t appear that Haden will be on the sideline for either team during the game.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The 33-year-old may not make it to the NFL Hall of Fame, but he definitely goes down as one of the best cornerbacks in Browns history.

VIA | Cleveland.com

Haden, a two-time Pro Bowler when he was with the Browns and second-team All-Pro in 2013, was one of the best cornerbacks in Browns history and a face of the franchise in his seven seasons in Cleveland.

After efforts to trade him or reduce his salary from $11 million to $7 million in 2017 failed, the Browns released Haden on Aug. 30. The Steelers snatched him up within hours, signing him to a three-year contract worth $27 million, including a $5.75 million signing bonus.

You can finish this story [here]

How do you feel about Joe Haden retiring as a member of the Cleveland Browns?

The Latest:

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!

Severe Weather Risk in Northeast Ohio: Damaging Winds With Heavy Rain

Alabama Police Investigate Racist Facebook Post Threatening To ‘Kill Every Negro’ At County Fair

Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives Jennifer Hudson The Ultimate ‘Dreamgirls’ Tutorial

Ex-Steeler Set to Retire as Member of the Cleveland Browns

Letitia James Sues Trump, His Children And Company For $250 Million Over ‘Deliberate Fraud’

Coi Leray, Cassie And Saucy Santana Close Out The BLONDS Show For NYFW

Black Twitter Is Divided Over Woman Creating Her Own Majorette Team At A PWI

Judge Gives Marc Wilson Harshest Prison Sentence Possible In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case

Browns Fan Who Threw Bottle at Jimmy Haslam Charged With Assault [Video]

Erica Banks Gets Slammed On Social Media For Body Shaming Skinny Women

Ex-Steeler Set to Retire as Member of the Cleveland Browns was originally published on wzakcleveland.com