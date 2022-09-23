Active Shooter Hoax Sparks Concern Across Ohio Schools

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Several schools were under lockdown today following what’s believed to be a targeted hoax. At least two of those schools were in Northeast Ohio.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

Garfield Community Learning Center in Akron, and St Ignatius High School in Cleveland, both received threats today. They immediately contacted the family members of the students. Three other counties across the state all had at least one school receive a similar threat.

VIA | FOX 8

The Ohio School Safety Center issued a statement Friday afternoon, saying it is aware of the threats made to schools across the U.S. and in Ohio this week.

“The OSSC is actively working with the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center as well as schools and local law enforcement to support their efforts in the investigation of these threats.

While some of the threats have been determined to be false through law enforcement investigation, the OSSC takes all threats to schools seriously and recommends that schools and first responders do the same.”

Finish this story [here]

This is a sick world we live in, and instances like today certainly don’t make it any better. Or easier. Especially if you have children.

The FBI has also gotten involved. In a statement released by their Cleveland office, they said:

“The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

We suggest to contact local authorities if you or anyone in your family has any information about today’s events.

The Latest:

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!

What Brett Farve’s Welfare Scandal Means For Black People In Mississippi

Active Shooter Hoax Sparks Concern Across Ohio Schools

Black Tony Has A Baby On The Way?!?! [WATCH]

EXCLUSIVE: Roland Martin Explains White Fear & Why White People Are Losing Their Mind! [WATCH]

Tennessee Cops Charge Black Student In Brutal School Arrest Video Over A Game Of Kickball

Judge Ordered To Be Removed After Pulling A Gun On A Black Man In Court

Is Ime Udoka Really Getting More Coverage Than Brett Favre ‘Stealing’ Welfare Money From Mississippi?

Civil Rights Groups Slam Democrats’ Policing Bills That Make ‘Multi-Million Dollar Investments’ In Cops

Therapist Fired For TikTok Video Defends Her Comments On Black Men Needing Therapy

Man faces prison time for flying drone into Bengals stadium

Active Shooter Hoax Sparks Concern Across Ohio Schools was originally published on wzakcleveland.com