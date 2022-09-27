LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio.

A recent study has determined that the citizens of the state’s capital – Columbus – average more swear words while talking than any other city in the country. The survey determining this was conducted and released by preply.com.

This story was initially reported by FOX 8.

In the survey, Columbus ranked #1 with an average of 36 swear words used per person per day. Up next was Las Vegas, Nevada, which uses 30. They were followed by Jacksonville, Florida, whose residents cuss an average of 28 times per day.

VIA | FOX 8

On average, Americans swear 21 times a day.

Columbusites also responded that they are most likely (69%) to swear while at work.

The survey was conducted by asking 1,549 residents of America’s 30 largest cities.

How many times do you swear per day? Do you think you’re on par with the residents of your town or city?

Does that number go way up with the Browns play?

This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country was originally published on wzakcleveland.com