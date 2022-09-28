Niecy Nash Leaves No Crumbs In A Stunning White Lapointe Contour Dress

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Actress and comedian Niecy Nash has been on a roll lately, and she’s handling business in style.

In an intimate cover story with LA Times, the 52-year-old recently opened up about her buzzing acting career and personal life. She dazzled inside the issue wearing a lush white contour dress courtesy of Lapointe. The curve-hugging dress featured feathered embroidered cuffs that stood out as Nash gave the camera an elegant pose.

The “Dahmer” star wore her hair in a classic ’70s style updo that boasted a swept bang and soft tendrils that trailed down her face. Nash completed the look with a fresh french manicure and silver hoop earrings.

Nash gushes about her career and why representation matters

Inside the cover story, the talented actress details her bustling on-screen career. Nash currently stars as the determined Glenda Cleveland in Netflix’s controversial series “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” She also appears as the badass FBI agent Simone Clark in ABC’s new crime series, “The Rookie: Feds.” Oh, did we forget to mention she’s the host of Fox’s wily popular game show “Don’t Forget the Lyrics,” too? Talk about depth!

During her candid chat with LA Times journalist Meredith Black, Nash gushed about being at the height of her career, a feat she has dreamed of since she was five. The Compton native knew she was destined for Hollywood after watching actress Lola Falana in films. “I said, ‘That’s what I want to be when I grow up: Black, fabulous, and on TV,” Nash professed. “This is why representation matters in so many ways. Because I saw someone that glamorous and beautiful. I was like, ‘I can do that.’ Which is why I’m happy to play Simone, because some little girl might watch this program and be like, I wanna be a badass FBI agent.”

On working with her wife Jessica Betts

Now, it looks like Nash’s wife, Jessica Betts, is gearing up to join along her incredible acting journey. Betts made a guest role appearance on Tuesday during the premiere of “The Rookie” as the love interest of Simone Clark. When asked what it was like to star alongside her wife on the series, Nash said:

“I was like a deer in headlights when the producers came to set, and they said, “What do you think about Jessica?” I said, “What do you mean, what do you think about it? I love her. I married her.” “What do you think about her playing your first lover on the series?” And I said, “Gulp. Wow.”

The Reno 911! alum continued, “Man, I love it. I love working with my spouse. Being able to spend time together is always preferred. So if we can find places where our art intersects, even better. We fell in love in a pandemic. So we’re used to being with each other all day, every day.”

Nash and Betts jumped the broom in August 2020. The couple threw an intimate wedding ceremony in California alongside close friends and family. During the interview, the star gushed about her blissful wedded romance, calling her marriage with Betts a “soft place to land.”

“She knows me so well. Her perspective on a project, on a character, on a scene is always going to be something that I need to hear. We just got back from Bora Bora,” Nash said before sharing a few cheeky details about her relationship. “Bora Bora is the kind of place where you want to take your sunglasses off and see it with your naked eyes. Before we got married, I said, “Listen, when we get married, here’s my goal. I want us to make love all around the world. We took Bora Bora off the list. We’re working our way around. We went to Cancun, Antigua, Aruba, Puerto Vallarta. I have to look back in the passport.”

We hear that, Mrs. Nash-Betts! What do you think of Niecy’s stunning dress? Sound off in the comment section.

