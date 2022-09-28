Here’s When You Can Get Tickets to the Cleveland Guardians Home Playoff Games

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Cleveland Guardians have punched Cleveland baseball back into the playoffs, and fans can’t wait to get their hands on some tickets. It will be the first home playoff game in The Land since 2020, when the then Indians lost in the Wild Card round to the New York Yankees, two games to zero.

The Guardians, whose initial opponent is yet to be determined, will play their first postseason game at Progressive Field on Friday, October 7th.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow – Thursday, September 29th – at 2 pm. You should note that they’ll only be available through the Cleveland Guardians website. To get there, [click here].

A few details about playoff ticket purchases…

Customers can only buy up to six tickets per game. No paper tickets will be distributed, so fans will need a smart device to use them.

The Guardians are coming off a year that exceeded the expectations of just about every baseball analyst in the country. The team’s social media account had some fun with that by posting a perfect troll video on their social media the day that they clinched the division.

The Guardians, who have one of the youngest teams in the game, also have one of the best managers in the history of the sport. Terry Francona has now managed the Guardians for ten regular seasons, with Cleveland reaching the playoffs six of those ten years.

Are you excited about the return of October baseball in Northeast Ohio?

