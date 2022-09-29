Will Hurricane Ian Impact Northeast Ohio?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If you had a trip planned to visit southern Florida this weekend you probably want to check on those flights, as numerous airline cancellations have popped up in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Ian, which has now actually been downgraded to a tropical storm, has ravaged Florida with blistering winds and dangerous amounts of rain. However, yesterday it was still a category 4 hurricane when it made contact, and as the winds have weakened a bit it now heads north towards Georgia and the Carolinas.

Now many Ohioans are asking – will there be any impact felt here in Northeast Ohio? For that information, we turn to our friends at FOX 8.

The remains of Ian will continue to move north and could move into parts of Ohio late Sunday. The models have been going back and forth with this forecast so we will have to keep a close eye for weekend plans. However, expect more cloud cover Saturday and into Sunday.

Now is probably also a good time to check in on our friends and families down south, as torrential rainfall has battered a bunch of different areas. And for those that did have traveling plans, you may want to reach out to your airline to see if/how to reschedule your flights.

