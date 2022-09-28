LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that rapper Coolio has passed away at the age of 59 years old.

According to TMZ the Grammy-winning rapper, producer, and actor, best known for his 1995 hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” had paramedics called to a house in Los Angeles around 4 PM for a medical emergency. When they got there they pronounced Coolio dead.

Artis Leon Ivey Jr., AKA Coolio’s longtime manager, Jarez, reportedly said that paramedics suspect he suffered cardiac arrest, although an official cause of death has not yet been determined.

We will be keeping the family, friends, and colleagues of Coolie uplifted in our prayers.

Rapper Coolio Dead at Age 59 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com