Another Cop in Cleveland is Under Investigation

While police officers are supposed to hold the citizens of cities they serve to a certain standard, those citizens hold the ones enforcing laws to an even greater one.

Another Cleveland cop is under internal investigation and may be punished as a result.

Third District (4501 Chester Ave, Cleveland) Commander Michael Butler has received six charges that all surround his ties to private security companies.

FOX 8 initially reported this story.

According to FOX 8, the charges go all the way back to 2017 and 2018.

VIA | FOX 8

The internal charges suggest he tried to cheat on taxes and had a conflict of interest in a former position with the police department.

Last year, a former Cleveland police officer pleaded guilty to federal tax charges tied to one of the security companies mentioned in this matter.

You can finish their story [here].

I don’t know about you, but charges dating back this far with no resolution seem a bit odd. If the alleged crimes were committed more than three years ago, why are they just coming to light now? Furthermore, is there a reason why criminal charges were not filed?

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Another Cop in Cleveland is Under Investigation  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

