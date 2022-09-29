Another Cop in Cleveland is Under Investigation

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

While police officers are supposed to hold the citizens of cities they serve to a certain standard, those citizens hold the ones enforcing laws to an even greater one.

Another Cleveland cop is under internal investigation and may be punished as a result.

Third District (4501 Chester Ave, Cleveland) Commander Michael Butler has received six charges that all surround his ties to private security companies.

FOX 8 initially reported this story.

According to FOX 8, the charges go all the way back to 2017 and 2018.

VIA | FOX 8

The internal charges suggest he tried to cheat on taxes and had a conflict of interest in a former position with the police department.

Last year, a former Cleveland police officer pleaded guilty to federal tax charges tied to one of the security companies mentioned in this matter.

You can finish their story [here].

I don’t know about you, but charges dating back this far with no resolution seem a bit odd. If the alleged crimes were committed more than three years ago, why are they just coming to light now? Furthermore, is there a reason why criminal charges were not filed?

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

