While police officers are supposed to hold the citizens of cities they serve to a certain standard, those citizens hold the ones enforcing laws to an even greater one.
Another Cleveland cop is under internal investigation and may be punished as a result.
Third District (4501 Chester Ave, Cleveland) Commander Michael Butler has received six charges that all surround his ties to private security companies.
FOX 8 initially reported this story.
According to FOX 8, the charges go all the way back to 2017 and 2018.
VIA | FOX 8
The internal charges suggest he tried to cheat on taxes and had a conflict of interest in a former position with the police department.
Last year, a former Cleveland police officer pleaded guilty to federal tax charges tied to one of the security companies mentioned in this matter.
You can finish their story [here].
I don’t know about you, but charges dating back this far with no resolution seem a bit odd. If the alleged crimes were committed more than three years ago, why are they just coming to light now? Furthermore, is there a reason why criminal charges were not filed?
We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.
RELATED:
Cleveland Woman Convicted Of Killing Police Officer In Carjacking
Drug Bust in Lorain, Cops Grab $300K in Cocaine and Fentanyl
East Cleveland Police Chief In Court Today for Grand Theft
Another Cop in Cleveland is Under Investigation was originally published on wzakcleveland.com