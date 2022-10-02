LeBron James Family Foundation, Stark State College Lead Scholarship Initiative

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Athlete and activist LeBron James is furthering his efforts to make education equitable and accessible. According to WKYC 3, his nonprofit has teamed up with Stark State College to provide scholarship opportunities for underserved youth and their families.

Through the partnership, the LeBron James Family Foundation and the Ohio-based collegiate institution will cover two years of tuition costs for students at James’ I Promise School and two of their parents or guardians. Students will be able to put the funding towards pursuing any degree or certificate program. Beyond the financial support, scholarship recipients will learn about the different facets of higher education through campus visits and have access to an array of career development resources.

Michele Campbell, who serves as executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation, says the collaborative effort will eliminate socioeconomic barriers that prevent individuals from going to college. “For the LeBron James Family Foundation, it’s always been about serving not just our students but the entire family. Being able to extend this scholarship opportunity to our parents and guardians is an absolute game changer,” she shared in a statement. “We are so grateful to Stark State College for embracing our We Are Family model and opening doors for all of our family members so that higher education is not only a possibility but a reality for them. This is going to change the futures for so many of our families, and we’re excited for them to start exploring all of the opportunities in front of them.”

Stark State College President Para M. Jones, PhD added the institution is “committed to supporting students and their families with free tuition, as well as resources to help them succeed.”

The partnership with Stark State College comes months after the LeBron James Family Foundation announced it would open a medical facility in Akron to ensure residents have equitable access to healthcare resources.

