Ohio voter resgisteration deadline is October 11th

According to NBC4i, Ohioans wanting to vote this fall only have one week left to register for the November election.

Congressional seats, the governor’s office, state and local officials, and a number of amendments to the Ohio constitution will be decided at the voting booth. But if you’re not registered to vote, you can’t cast a ballot.

Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 12, so the last day to register to vote or change any information on your registration — such as a voting address if you moved since the last time you voted — is Tuesday, Oct. 11.

