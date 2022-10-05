LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Sandusky police arrested two adults on charges of public indecency after officers say they were involved in a sex act while waiting in a line at Cedar Point Friday evening.

According to police body camera video and reports, an officer told the couple that a witness took video of the incident.

“We clearly have video of you with your hand down his pants,” an officer told the woman.

The couple denied anything wrong.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED STORY: Ohio man convicted for African prince fraud scheme

TRENDING STORY: Mariah Carey was chillin at Cedar Point for Labor Day

Couple charged with engaging in sex act at Cedar Point was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com