Local Post Office Manager Gets 6 Months For Stealing Mail

A postal employee in Ohio is going to prison because he couldn’t stop stealing mail.

Bruce Murdock, Jr. will be behind bars for six months, a federal judge ruled yesterday. Murdock, who earned a 6-figure salary, worked out of Massilon. He also was assessed a $20,000 fine, plus he has to pay back his victims more than $8,000.

All because he has sticky fingers.

It’s disheartening for people to learn that their mail may never get to them because of corruption in the US Postal Service. It’s not a new phenomenon, there are thieves in every corner of the world. But stealing items that people may need to survive, or stealing things that have a high price tag, just seems wrong on so many levels.

According to FOX 8…

Back in April, the I-Team uncovered the investigation. The US Attorney’s Office in Cleveland said in court documents that Murdock’s “pattern of theft was astonishing.”

Investigators say they “watched him methodically go through bins of mail” and “pull various envelopes and packages… and set them aside.”

You can read their entire story

According to a report on Governing.com, the dwindling use of postal police officers could be to blame for this latest increase in stolen mail. Per their research, from March 2020 to February 2021, missing mail complaints more than doubled over the previous year. That’s a scary trend and one that doesn’t look to be flipped around anytime soon.

So, what should you do if you feel that your mail may have been stolen? The US Postal Service says you should call the international phone number, 1-800-275-8777, to file a complaint.

