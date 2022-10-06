LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Chad C. Holbrook, 49, is accused of killing a motorcyclist in Ohio early yesterday morning. The crash happened on Route 61 in Norwalk Township of Huron County.

On Wednesday around 8:30 am, Benjamin Curtis Conley, 46, was riding on his motorcycle and he was hit from behind by a pickup truck. The crash flung him into a ditch on the side of the road. He wasn’t wearing a helmet and his injuries were fatal.

But Holbrook never stopped. He actually continued to drive for miles, never even checking to see if Conly was OK. He even dragged his motorcycle for several minutes, before finally shaking loose of it on Seminary Road.

But what Holbrook didn’t count on was an undercover police officer, Hayden Service, who witnessed the crash. He followed Holbrook. When he identified himself and tried to stop the assailant, he ran into nearby woods where it took several hours and an extensive manhunt to chase him down.

Via Fox 8…

‘Holbrook was jailed in Huron County on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and operating a vehicle while impaired. He was given a $5,000 bond for the OVI charge, according to jail records.’

He is due back in court on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

In a post earlier this year from Dayton Daily News, fatal car crashes in Ohio have been on the rise. 2021 saw the highest total of fatal accidents in 20 years. With winter around the corner, it’s time we all pay a little more attention on the roads.

Also, major shout out to the off-duty officer who witnessed this accident. Without him, the family of the victim may have never gotten justice.

Ohio Man Eludes Police For Hours After Fatal Hit and Run was originally published on wzakcleveland.com