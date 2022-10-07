Ohio Judge Indefinietly Blocks Abortion Ban in the State

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, an Ohio judge indefinitely halted the enforcement of the state’s six-week abortion ban Friday.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins granted abortion providers a preliminary injunction in their lawsuit against Ohio’s Senate Bill 23, commonly known as the heartbeat law, which bans the procedure once fetal cardiac activity is detected and provides no exceptions for rape or incest.

In a rebuke of lawmakers and anti-abortion groups seeking to uphold the six-week ban, Jenkins’ ruling extends a temporary restraining order he issued against the law on Sept. 14, deeming it a violation of the Ohio Constitution.

