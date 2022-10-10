Here are the Game Times for the Guardians/Yankees Playoff Series

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Cleveland Guardians will begin a seven-game playoff series with the New York Yankees on Tuesday. The first two games will be in New York. Keep reading to see the game times and how you can watch the American League Division Series.

The Guardians, who beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the newly formatted wild-card round in just two games, are one of the hottest teams in baseball. Rookie Oscar Gonzalez blasted a solo home run in the 15th inning on Saturday, sending Cleveland to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2018.

Here’s the schedule for the Guardians/Yankees ALCS. All games can be seen on TBS:

Game 1: Guardians @ Yankees, Tuesday 10/11 at 7:37 pm. Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs Gerrit Cole

Game 2: Guardians @ Yankees, Thursday 10/13 at 7:37 pm. Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs Nestor Cortes

Game 3: Yankees @ Guardians, Saturday 10/15 at TBD. Pitchers: Luis Severino vs Triston McKenzie

Game 4: Yankees @ Guardians, Monday 10/17 at TBD. Pitchers: TBD

Games 5, 6, and 7 will be played if necessary. Those dates and game times have yet to be determined.

