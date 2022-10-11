Ohio News: Youngstown Man Mauled By 5 Dogs

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A man was left bloodied on the streets of Youngstown after he was chased and mauled by five dogs in the early hours of Monday morning. Police arrived and took him to a local hospital.

The dogs are owned by Clarence Thigpen and were being kept at a house with no utilities in order to guard his scrap. It’s been reported that they were supposed to be fenced in, but had chewed a hole through the fence and escaped. Thigpen was shocked to learn of what they did.

Two of the dogs had to be shot before they stopped their attack. One of them ran away and is still lost. They’ve all been removed from the house, and Thigpen has been charged with having five vicious dogs.

Youngstown police Capt. Jason Simon said in an interview with the local news, “It is truly not to be believed. It’s actually horrific. What this victim had to endure, getting mauled by those dogs.”

According to caninejournal.com, there are approximately 4.5 million dog attacks per year. That’s an extremely high number, and in 2019 that equated to about one attack for every 73 people in the United States.

At this time there’s no word on the victim’s condition, though he’s said to have several wounds to his head and neck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

