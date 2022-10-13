Jan. 6 Committee Votes To Subpoena Former President Trump

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

After the deadly attack on our nation in 2021 by Trump and his supporters, the January 6th Committee has worked tirelessly and on October 13th, the committee voted unanimously to subpoena, former President Donald Trump.

This means Trump has been summoned to court for his involvement in the January 6th riots. House Select Committee Char Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney say that the committee needs to hear from Trump in order to tell the complete story of these horrific events.

Throughout the hearings leading up to this decision, America has heard from brave citizens, from all backgrounds, on their experiences at the Capitol on January 6th. All of the evidence points in one direction and now we will soon hear from the man behind that deadly day.

source: CNN

You watch the October 13th hearing in the video below…

