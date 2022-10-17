This East Cleveland Paramedic is a Hero

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jonathan Isaac, a paramedic in East Cleveland, is being hailed as a hero. And rightfully so.

While out to dinner with his family, Isaac noticed a woman that was choking on her food. Without hesitation, he jumped out of his seat, relied on his training, and promptly saved the woman’s life.

Isaac performed the Heimlich maneuver which quickly dislodged the stuck food.

Paramedics and other civil servants are paid to be brave, but it’s also nice to see when they go above and beyond, even when they’re off-duty.

Via FOX 8…

He thinks that’s why people get into rescue careers in the first place — “you just react to situations differently,” he said.

