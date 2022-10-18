LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

As of now, the Ye Drink Champs interview has been taken down from Revolt and YouTube. Kanye West’s remarks have blown up and as result has started lawsuits. Since it was offensive and has caused a lot of controversies, NORE, the host of Drink Champs delivered an apology.

Hear the Hot Spot in the video below to hear all about this story and more.

Hot Spot: N.O.R.E. Apologizes For Kanye West’s Interview On Drink Champs [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com