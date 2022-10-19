South Euclid: Police Rescue Dogs in House Filled With Smoke [Video]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Police officers risk their lives every day to protect and serve the community. That also includes our favorite family pets!

On October 8th in South Euclid, officers kicked in the front door of a home that was filling with smoke. While flames weren’t visible, no one knew if people were stuck inside, so the police had to act fast. The firefighters weren’t yet on the scene.

Once inside, the officers ran upstairs, checking if anyone was in a bedroom and unable to get out. No one was in the home, but they found two dogs and one of those dogs was in a crate.

“They acted quickly and got the dogs out,” said South Euclid Police Officer Joe Di Lillo.

As the temperatures outside continue to drop we all need to be mindful of things like space heaters and electric blankets that have the potential to start house fires!

