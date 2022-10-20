LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s been 10 years since the natural hair happened in the new millennium, and now relaxers are on a resurface. Black women are choosing to switch up their looks and return back to the creamy crack but studies have found something new. A recent study found that Black women may be more at risk of a rare uterine cancer due to chemical straightening of their hair.

In What’s Trending, we’re talking about the hair movement and what that looks like now that perms are back in effect.

What’s Trending: Relaxers Are Back But Studies Show It Causes Uterine Cancer [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com